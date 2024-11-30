Tragic, but not a suprise, that the House of Commons yesterday voted by quite a wide margin – 330 to 275 – to legalize physician-assisted murder-suicide, known by the euphemism ‘euthanasia’. This literally means ‘good death’, which this most definitely is not.

Not a surprise, since in a nation that has lost God, to paraphrase Dostoyevsky, anything goes, and goes rapidly downhill. Britain began the loss of her Faith under Henry the VIII, separating herself from papal authority and Rome, and the rot set in right away. Slow and gradual, perhaps, with much Christian sensibility still left, but even that sense is now lost.

England will now be on the same trajectory as Canada, where many thousands have been murdered my medical personnel, and these are only the official numbers, now account for over 4% of official deaths. What begins as voluntary for the most extreme cases, will end by being involuntary for the mildest cases.

But we live in hope, as I always like to end. There are saints and angels protecting our nations, and we should not discount their power to bring us back to reason and sanity, or at least allow pockets thereof to persist, and resist.

Saints Joseph, George, Andrew, orate pro nobis! +