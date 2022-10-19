On this October 19th we commemorate the Polish priest and martyr, Father Jerzy Popiełuszko, murdered by communist agents on this day in 1984, for his witness to the evils of Communism, and the truth of the dignity of the human person. He was a staunch supporter of the Solidarity movement, along with Archbishops Karol Wojtyla and Stefan Wyszyński and many others, which helped bring down the evil regime. The photo of Wyszyński ordaining the young Popiełuszko has become famous throughout Poland, both now having been beatified. We need more such brave souls, and brave priests, who are willing to give not only their comfort and convenience, but their very lives, for the truth.

Here is an interview with Paul Hensler, who made a film on today’s saint. May he intercede for peace and good will to reign.

Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko, ora pro nobis! +