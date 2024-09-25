All I can say is, amen. With their added freedom of choice, and funding, for educational choices, from homeschooling to private academies, we can only hope, even against hope, that that the rest of Canada follow suit. Get rid of Trudeau Senior’s sappy socialist ‘Charter of Rights and Freedoms’, and give us a real constitution. Or just bring back the British North America Act.

And, while we’re at it, give his lackless son the heave-ho, sans pension.

Then this fair Dominion, like Alberta, will once again be true, north, strong and free.