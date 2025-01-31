This October, Québec implemented a law allowing advance directives for MAiD for patients with capacity-limiting illnesses. This means people can choose MAiD in advance, based on assumptions of how they think they’ll feel later. It’s like asking a kid what they want to be when they grow up and assuming they’ll feel the same when they’re older.

While acknowledging that this is not in alignment with the Criminal Code, the Federal government has opted not to challenge Québec’s legislation and instead is launching a series of consultations, including a survey which is available until February 14th, 2025.

There are certain questions that presuppose answers and that makes it difficult to complete the questionnaire and get your viewpoint across. Attached is our sample response to the public survey being run by the Federal government. Please use your own words when completing the survey.

Take Action Now: Please take a few minutes to complete the government survey and provide your feedback.

The survey is available at the following link:

