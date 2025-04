For this Sunday’s musical offering, here first is John Taverner’s (c.1490 – 1545) ‘Dum Transisset Sabbatum‘, signifying Christ’s victory over death after His burial. Our Schola sang this glorious piece at Seat of Wisdom College sang for our graduation Mass yesterday:

And here is William Byrd’s (1540 – 1623) very short motet Terra Tremuit, which was also part of our repertoire at Mass: