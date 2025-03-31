Saint Benjamin and Blessed Jane of Toulouse: Of Persians and Carmelites

On this last day of March, as this year we approach the final two weeks of Lent before Holy Week, we commemorate two little known saints:

The first chronologically is Saint Benjamin (+424), a deacon who was tortured to death for his Faith by order of the pagan Persian king, Varanes V, who continued the bitter hatred for Christianity of his father, Isdegard I. Their persecution together lasted a biblical 40 years. Benjamin was arrested for preaching, and spent a year in jail, released through the efforts of the ambassador of the Christian Byzantine emperor, Theodosius II, but on condition that he give up any attempt to convert others by the word.

Deacon Benjamin, of course, could not be silent – the very stones would cry out! – so was again seized, and, in apparent vengeance for his ‘ingratitude’, was tortured to death by having sharp reeds thrust under his nails and into his most ‘tender parts’. I will spare the reader the details, which scarcely bear thinking about. Only to say, that God rewards a hundred-fold – that is, more than we can imagine – whatever sufferings we undergo for His sake here and now. That said, we may hope we are spared the end that brave Benjamin endured. May he intercede for all those who suffer more than they think they can bear – God always provides the grace, and then some.

The second saint is Blessed Jane of Toulouse (+1286), a contemporary of Saint Thomas Aquinas, and Saint Simon Stock, the 13th century reformer of the Carmelites. It was the latter she providentially met, and asked to participate in the spiritual work of the ancient contemplative order, whose origins go back to the prophet Elijah himself on Mount Carmel in the Holy Land. Simon officially accepted her as a lay participant, making Blessed Jane the founder of the Third Order Carmelites. May she intercede for them and their work, which in some places could use another reform. But we do need contemplatives! And the way of life of the Carmelites in their original spirit beautiful beyond compare. Jane spent her life in prayer, and good works for the poor and abandoned, as well as helping others discern their vocations.

Speaking of reform, there is a new old order Carmelite convent being founded not far from where I live, who follow the original rule, and pre-conciliar liturgy and chant. More to say on them soon, but, for now, may Blessed Jane intercede for them, and for us all.

(sources: wikipedia.org, ewtn and cna)