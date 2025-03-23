Vivaldi and Piergolesi’s Stabat Maters

Our musical offering on this Third Sunday of Lent, here is the Stabat Mater, the 13th century poem on the sorrows of Mary ‘standing by the Cross’, attributed to the Franciscan Jacopone de Todi, or, some say, Pope Innocent III.

Here is the original Gregorian chant version:

Monsignor Antonio Vivaldi set the Stabat Mater to polyphony, an elegiac piece composed sometime before 1727, when it premiered.

In comparison, here is Giovanni Battista Piergolesi’s own version, presented just a few years after Vivaldi’s, in 1736, in the last weeks of the composer’s life. A fitting way to enter eternity, with this final gift to Our Lady: