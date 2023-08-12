I will be offering a talk (yes, I know, via Zoom, but one does what one can), this coming Monday, August 14th, at 7:30 pm, the topic of which is “Why Study the Liberal Arts?”

There will be opportunity for questions and discussion, about the liberal arts themselves, and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College as well. Quite a propos, it being the vigil of the Assumption.

If you would like to join, please email our college’s Administrative Assistant, Adriana Catulli, at acatulli@seatofwisdom.ca, and she will send along the link.

Ad veritatem, in caritate! +