It was last Thursday, during the Easter Octave, I went down in the kitchen of the friary to take a cup of coffee as I normally do every now and then.

Upon entering the kitchen, near the microwave, I saw a brown envelope, on which were written these words: To you dear priest. Being a priest I immediately felt that this envelope was addressed in a particular way to me. Hence I opened it and found a piece of folded paper inside. When I opened it I found a quote from the Diary of St Faustina, precisely number 1521. In this pericope Faustina faithfully reports what Jesus told her about the spreading of the Divine Mercy message:

My daughter, do not tire of proclaiming My mercy. In this way you will refresh this Heart of Mine, which burns with a flame of pity for sinners. Tell My priests that hardened sinners will repent on hearing their words when they speak about My unfathomable mercy, about the compassion I have for them in My Heart. To priests who proclaim and extol My mercy, I will give wondrous power; I will anoint their words and touch the hearts of those to whom they will speak.

Those powerful and life-changing words of Jesus I felt were spoken to me. Yes, to me the Lord Jesus was saying of not tiring of proclaiming his message of Mercy, especially at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. It was precisely to me that Jesus said to refresh His Heart burning with that utmost love of mercy towards us sinners. To me Jesus was greatly and persuasively telling me to speak about his unfathomable mercy and the compassion he has for them which was abundantly flowing from His Heart. From my experience I knew very well that whenever I let the Holy Spirit use me to proclaim and extol Jesus’ mercy extraordinary things happened. People who did not confess for ages just were touched by His unfathomable mercy there and then. I must confess that my words when I invited people to pray together with the Divine Mercy were surely not mine but His. They were so humble, loving and convincing that it left no shadow of a doubt that my mouth and the words that emerged from it were anointed by Jesus to touch the hearts of the people I spoke to.

In the morning, as I was doing the Seventh Day of the Novena of the Divine Mercy I read the following words:

Today bring to Me THE SOULS WHO ESPECIALLY VENERATE AND GLORIFY MY MERCY, and immerse them in My mercy. These souls sorrowed most over my Passion and entered most deeply into My spirit. They are living images of My Compassionate Heart. These souls will shine with a special brightness in the next life. Not one of them will go into the fire of hell. I shall particularly defend each one of them at the hour of death.

With how much fervour then in my heart I prayed:

Most Merciful Jesus, whose Heart is Love Itself, receive into the abode of Your Most Compassionate Heart the souls of those who particularly extol and venerate the greatness of Your mercy. These souls are mighty with the very power of God Himself. In the midst of all afflictions and adversities they go forward, confident of Your mercy; and united to You, O Jesus, they carry all mankind on their shoulders. These souls will not be judged severely, but Your mercy will embrace them as they depart from this life.

Eternal Father, turn Your merciful gaze upon the souls who glorify and venerate Your greatest attribute, that of Your fathomless mercy, and who are enclosed in the Most Compassionate Heart of Jesus. These souls are a living Gospel; their hands are full of deeds of mercy, and their hearts, overflowing with joy, sing a canticle of mercy to You, O Most High! I beg You O God:

Show them Your mercy according to the hope and trust they have placed in You. Let there be accomplished in them the promise of Jesus, who said to them that during their life, but especially at the hour of death, the souls who will venerate this fathomless mercy of His, He, Himself, will defend as His glory. Amen.

It is precisely these words and experiences which keep me spreading the Divine Mercy Message throughout the remaining time of my life. JESUS I TRUST IN YOU!