(From Dr. Sephora Tang, a Catholic psychiatrist):

Dear Friends,

Bad news. Please fast and pray.

The Senate today (February 10th) voted to expand MAID to people with mental illness.

The Senate today voted to allow MAID by advance directive.

The Senate defeated our most important patient protection, that MAID discussions be patient-initiated only.

The Amendment to protect freedom of conscience will be voted on tomorrow Feb 11, 2021 in the afternoon or evening.

I am begging you all to:

1. Email all Senators now .

2. Ask your friends to do the same.

Instructions: Copy paste the message below with the attached letter into your own email. Email all senators at email addresses provided below.