We continue prayers and intercession for Ukraine, for her people, and for all those involved. The situation, as they say, is complex, steeped deep in history, ancient and recent, and we should beware of simplification, evil vs. good, which is all one will get from the mainstream media. Whatever one’s view, and the morality of all of this, it’s a bit rich for vehemently pro-abortion members of the U.S. Democratic party to call Putin an ‘immoral monster’, and for the U.S. with its recent history to condemn unilaterally any and all ‘invasions’. John Kerry is worried the war – if one may call it so – will distract us from ‘climate change’.

As Scripture and history tell us, God uses various means, even violent ones, to bring about His will, not least to bring us back to our sense of reality, and what is most important in life.

We should keep in mind that no one source has all the truth (and some far less than others). For a different perspective, with actual views on the ground that may help broaden one’s view, peruse RT news.

And for a brief historical analysis and an insight into Putin’s own intentions, see this interview with Dr. David Starkey, which begins just after the nine-minute mark.

One of the criteria of a just war is that there must be ‘serious prospects of success’, and that should be considered in any deliberations.

More than anything, we should pray for peace, to Our Lady of Peace, that good will and reason reign, and some sort of diplomatic solution found. +