Here is a sublime rendition of the Regina Caeli Laetare a 8, by Tomas Luis De Victoria (1548-1611), as sung again by the ensemble Voces8. This work was first published in 1576, at the height of the Catholic Restoration:

We cannot let Easter go by without Palestrina’s contemporaneous version of this ancient Marian antiphon:

And, finally, with a bit more pomp and circumstance, here is Mozart’s version, full orchestra and multiple voices: