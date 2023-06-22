I have an article out on Catholic World Report, with some thoughts on the SSPX, which is personal to me, as one who loves Tradition, but how we reappropriate the treasures of the Church is a question. I have any number of people I know who are drifting towards the ‘Society’, and there are any number of apparent reasons to do so. But we must keep ouor wits about us – as Thomas More would say, in his own tumultuous time – think clearly, on principle, and not react with an emotion, or what Father Ronald Knox called ‘enthusiasm’.

My own thoughts are a work in progress, and, as always, I welcome any feedback.

Ad veritatem, in caritate! +