Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College & The Don Bosco Drama Club present live theatre once again with Candida, a comedy by George Bernard Shaw. Considered by many to be the original template for the situation comedy, Shaw’s drama about a brooding young poet’s infatuation with a married woman provokes realizations about the sacred bond of marriage and the proper aim of love, amidst all the laughter. Shaw subtitled the play “A mystery”, for the audience is challenged to figure out the young man’s realization that “they do not know the secret in the poet’s heart.” What is the secret in the poet’s heart? We would love to hear your thoughts after the show.

Showtimes: Friday, February 10, 7 pm. Saturday, February 11, 7 pm. Sunday (matinee), February 12, 1 pm. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 406 250 John St, Barry’s Bay, Ont.

TICKETS at the door: ADULT: $20, STUDENTS/SENIORS: $12 (cash, cheque, etransfer only),

ADVANCE: $15.35 (adult) / $11.70 (student); etransfer only;

Children under 6: Free

Family rate: $50

for more details contact: candida@seatofwisdom.ca