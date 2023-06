For those readers in the local area, I’ll be offering a Theology on Tap talk, discussion and Q and A at J & E’s Bored and Saucy’s Bar and Pub, 185 Pembroke St. E., Pembroke, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 20th, starting at 7 pm.

The topic is “A Catholic View of Diversity, Inclusivity and Equality, or How Not to Disintegrate Society”.

Come on out and offer your two cents, over a pint or two.

Ad veritatem, in caritate, amicitia et cervisia!