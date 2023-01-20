Perhaps you may be familiar with the Pillar of Cloud — which may be compared to a tornado — or the Pillar of Fire — which is a firenado — in the Old Testament, which accompanied and guided the Israelites as the former by day and as the latter by night,[1] or which accompanied the Tabernacle or the Ark of the Covenant wherever it went throughout the Old Testament.[2] Also called the Shekinah, the Pillar of Cloud or Fire was a manifestation of the presence of God and of His glory, was controlled through the mediating action of an Angel,[3] and served to guide[4] and to protect[5] the Ark of the Covenant, the Tabernacle, and the Israelites throughout their journey from Egypt, through the desert, and into the Promised Land.

What is interesting is that while most rightly reckon the Shekinah to be a type of the Holy Spirit, unknown to most is that the Shekinah is also a type of the Living Image of God the Father, the Most Glorious of the Old Testament Patriarchs, and the Patron of the Universal Church, Saint Joseph.[6] The reason that this typological relationship exists between the Shekinah and Joseph is due to their common function, and their common function is this: both the Shekinah and Joseph guided and protected their respective Arks of the Covenant or Tabernacles and their respective people.

As has been said above, it was the function of the Shekinah to guide and to protect the Ark of the Covenant or the Tabernacle and the people of God the Israelites. How does Saint Joseph fulfill this function if he does not guide nor protect neither the Ark of the Covenant nor the Tabernacle nor the Israelites? The answer is that Joseph does actually guide and protect the Ark of the Covenant, the Tabernacle and the people of God because he guides and protects the antitypes of the Ark of the Covenant, the Tabernacle and the people of God.

For the Ark of the Covenant and the Tabernacle are both types of Mary, the Living Ark of the Covenant and the Living Tabernacle.[7] This is because they possess the same contents inside of themselves; for the Tabernacle was the tent which contained the Ark of the Covenant,[8] and the Ark of the Covenant contained within itself three items,[9] viz., the Manna or “Bread from Heaven,”[10] the Tablet of the Decalogue or Ten Commandments,[11] and the Miraculous Rod of Aaron the High Priest of Israel.[12] Mary also possesses the same or similar contents inside of herself; for she is the Living Tabernacle because she possesses in herself Jesus Christ the Living Ark of the Covenant; Mary too also is the Living Ark of the Covenant because she possesses in herself Jesus Christ, Who is both the Living Manna, the Living “bread which comes down from heaven,”[13] and Who is the fulfillment of the Law and of the Prophets,[14] and Who is the Great High Priest.[15] Therefore, the Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant are types of Mary, since Mary possesses in herself all of the antitype contents by possessing in her womb Jesus, as the Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant possessed in themselves the Manna, the Decalogue, and the Rod of Aaron the High Priest of Israel.

Therefore, since Mary is the New Ark of the Covenant and the New Tabernacle of God, this makes sense why the Shekinah is a type of Saint Joseph. For Mary required a guide and a protector in order to guide her through the joys and sorrows of parenting the Son of God and to protect her from the malice of men and from other worldly dangers;[16] thus, Joseph would accompany Mary everywhere she went[17] — even when Mary went to visit her cousin Elizabeth at the Visitation, as the Tradition of the Church tells us through the Scholastic Theologians John Gerson and Isidore of Isolanis[18] — especially in her journey from Egypt, through the desert, and into the Promised Land,[19] just as the fiery Shekinah always accompanied the Ark of the Covenant wherever the Levites carried it in Israel’s journey from Egypt, through the desert, and into the Promised Land.

Therefore, the other side of the typology of the Shekinah and the Israelites also applies to Saint Joseph too, especially when one considers that Joseph is not only the Father of the Church,[20] but also the Patron of the Universal Church.[21] Since Joseph is the Father and Patron of the Catholic Church, Saint Joseph has a father’s duty to look out for all his spiritual children who make up the entire people of God in the Catholic Church. Therefore, just as Joseph protected and guided Mary the New Living Tabernacle and the New Living Ark of the Covenant as the imposing Shekinah protected and guided the Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant, so also does Saint Joseph protect and guide the people of God in the Catholic Church through his roles of Father of the Mystical Body of Christ and Patron of the Universal Church as the mighty Shekinah protected and guided the Israelites.

For just as it was in the presence of the Pillar of Fire that the Egyptians did not dare to harm or to even approach the chosen people of God the Israelites as they travelled from Egypt, through the desert, and into the Promised Land,[22] so also in the presence of Saint Joseph the Living Image of God the Father, the Patron of the Universal Church, and the Terror of Demons does no demon — including Satan himself — dare to harm or to even approach the People of God the Catholics as they journey from this world, through the desert of our earthly pilgrimage, and into the Promised Land of Heaven.

