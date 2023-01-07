I agree with the good Doctor’s diagnosis, but would demur with his prognosis. The rise of a totalitarian regime, based on our biometric data and submission to dubious health protocols, signals a diminution of freedom and, like the merry band of rebels in the trash compactor of the Death Star in the first Star Wars franchise, the walls do seem to be closing in. But we must keep in mind that God has the ultimate say, not the powers that be. If He wants the world to keep going, and future generations to live in some semblance of freedom, then it will be. If this is the presage to the end – and the end will come, one day – then we gird up our loins, stay true and steadfast, and go out like saints.