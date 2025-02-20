This evening, February 20th, and again on February 28th, seven of the planets align in the night sky, a rare event, the official term for which is syzygy. See the link for where you can see them. It seems 5:45 pm, EST, is the optimal time.

Should we concern ourselves with ‘signs in the heavens’? Christ asks that we keep watch, but also not look too much into such cosmological occurrences.

As a point of perhaps curiosity, the latter date, the last day of the month, is also the anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s official resignation. What this portends, if anything, I leave to the reader. The times, they are a changin’, that we may take for certain, and the time is always nigh.