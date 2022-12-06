Mark Murano offers a very good audio summary of the intentions of our global elites, and the teutonic Bond villain Klaus Schwaub’s ‘Great Reset’, whose motto is ‘you will own nothing, and be happy’. That may work for Franciscans and Trappists, who give up everything, pro caritate Dei, and do so willingly, but not so much for the rest of us, who need private property to live a full, free and virtuous human life, as the Church has always taught. And I have had this suspicious that electric cars are temporary bait, to get rid of cars altogether. My motto? Resist now, or lose everything. Except eternal life. They can never take that hope from us. So, in a sense he never intended, perhaps Schwaub is onto something, in the end…