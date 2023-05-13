Trudeau and his Liberals have announced that they intend, if re-elected, to double down on double mandatory vaccination, if not perpetual boosters on the horizon. Odd, that Trudeau just recently insisted, hand over his heart, that he has never, ever, ever, forced anyone to get vaccinated. I think Trudeau should look up the word ‘mandatory’, declining its Latin origins while he’s at it.

But here we go again…

It’s one thing to choose a given medical treatment – in this case, a not-fully-tested genetic therapy – and quite another to foist it on the entire population, woman, man, child and baby. And then to reduce those who demur from such to dhimmi status, living in ghettoes, their rights stripped, unable to travel – is not only forcing people, it’s contrary to the Nuremberg code and most definitely not a recipe for national unity, to saying nothing of towns, villages, families, and all the rest of society.

Evidence is now irrefutable that this therapy does not stop one getting or transmitting covid. Proponents are now reduced to claiming that it ‘reduces symptoms’, an a priori hypothesis impossible to prove a posteriori. How does anyone know the extent of their symptoms of covid, before getting covid? Keep in mind that the average of those dying from covid is older than the statistical average age death itself. And that’s before we try to parse those dying ‘from’ covid from those dying ‘with’ covid, something is now by and large impossible.

Then we turn to the ‘side effects’, and one is unsure how ‘side’ they are. Even an ideologue such as Trudeau – along with numerous other advocates – have been forced to backpedal, and admit that this therapy is harmful, at least to some. Oops. Only time, and evidence, will tell the full extent, but a Damoclean sword hangs over the heads of those who have received this treatment, and many of those are now adamant that enough is more than enough. As I heard related from someone after his sixth booster (!), ‘I’m starting to think this is a scam’.

As the sayings go, better late than never, and in my end is my beginning. May this be the beginning of the end of Liberal tyranny in this once-free nation.