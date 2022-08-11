An intriguing take on Saint Edith Stein from the perspective of empathy, on which the saint wrote her dissertation, an important topic in our world so immersed in suffering. That said, secular authors should probably brush up on at least some basics of Catholic doctrine. To say that Edith “took Holy Orders as a Carmelite nun in 1922″ jumps the gun on what the modern ‘German synodal way’ might desire, with nuns and laywomen ‘presiding’ at liturgies. Such reminds me of Simon Schama’s history of the French Revolution, wherein he described King Louis XV as ‘saying Mass’, which the Bourbon could not do, unless he also ‘took Holy Orders’. That is theoretically possible for a king, but not a queen, nor a nun.