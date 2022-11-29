The Ten Commandments reflect the natural moral law. By the natural moral law is meant the objective moral order created by God. That is, there is a “divine blueprint” or “set of rules” by which people live moral lives. By the use of reason, we can determine what is morally right and what is morally wrong.

Living by the Ten Commandments constitutes an ethic of response out of indebtedness to God. Remember the covenant: “I will be your God, and you will be my people.” In response to God’s saving work (deliverance from slavery in Egypt), the Israelites owe God the debt of living by the Ten Commandments and thus a morally good life. They are bound by the covenant to the Ten Commandments

The Ten Commandments are divided into two groups: the First Table and the Second Table. These names derive from the first three commandments traditionally being placed on the first stone tablet and the last seven commandments on the second stone tablet.

The first three commandments (the First Table) deal with our duty to God. As such, they correspond to the first of the Great Commandments of Jesus: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and first commandment.” [Matthew 22: 37-38]

The remaining seven commandments (the Second Table) deal with our duties and responsibilities to others. These correspond to the second Great Commandment of Jesus: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” [Matthew 22: 39]

Besides the masterful synthesis of the Ten Commandments into the simplicity of the two Great Commandments, Jesus also raises the bar in our attempt to live the moral life. “You shall not commit adultery. But I say to you, everyone who looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” [Matthew 5: 27-28] Thus we are called to live above the letter of the law.

The Beatitudes, delivered by Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount, reflect his call for us to strive for perfection in our lives. Note that most of the Ten Commandments are negative precepts—they tell us what not to do. The two Great Commandments and the Beatitudes are positive precepts—they tell us how to live our lives. More than that, the Beatitudes especially, are a promise of holiness and of intimacy and friendship with God.

Christian morality can be seen as an evolution as to what constitutes the moral life. Jesus, through his teachings, advances the idea of good living from simply following the law to a call for perfection—an intimacy with God achieved not by doing or not doing, but rather by a personal transformation of our very being. That transformation results in our living our lives in communion with Christ—what we call discipleship.