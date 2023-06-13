Come, my starfallen sunpiercer

bright horned

clarion call

unicorn.

White body

as exposed as

a host. Lifted up fragile as the priest’s fingers,

giving God weight.

Butterfly pinned

to the black velvet world

soft with sin

stripped of all

illusion.

Unveiled to the naked world’s

staring eyes slavering

mouth unable to

comprehend

when

a unicorn stepped into the Garden

unmade

all contentment with ourselves and our small gods.

We pinned him alive

to die in torment

as evil children kill

insects, and were

pinned in turn on

his horn as sheer

as light

more bitter than

a needle.

He split the world

in half and sewed

up the rip

using his own sinews as

stitching. He cannot be

undone.

We have never forgiven him.