Our local homeschooling cooperative is putting on a production of the original musical Sleeping Beauty – the version before it was Disney-fied. The cast are all children, directed by Christine Helferty, who have all worked hard to present what is sure to be a delightful and fun-filled show. For those who live in the area, we would love to see many of you there!

Here is the note from the director:

Please join us for a children’s musical production of Sleeping Beauty! The show features over thirty children aged six to seventeen from across the Ottawa Valley. Don’t miss out on this delightful adventure of fairies, kings, castle, lair, and the royal romance of our sleeping princess!

The Eagles Nest Hall is located above the Community Arena in Eganville, with wheelchair accessibility and air conditioning. Doors open 40 minutes before the show, with snacks and beverages available for purchase. Please reserve your seat in advance by emailing ottawavalleymusials@gmail.com or calling 343-369-8739.

See you soon!