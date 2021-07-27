We are pleased to announce this year’s Wojtyla Summer Institute for Teachers, which will take place August 5-8.

This year’s theme, Only Connect: Alleviating Loneliness Through the Liberal Arts, addresses loneliness as a cultural, psychological, and even spiritual problem. Featuring lectures from Dr. David Beresford, John Paul Meenan, Dr. Ellen Roderick, Dr. Ian Gentles, and Frederick Duquette, as well as a keynote from Dr. Christine Schintgen, this year’s conference will focus on the ways in which the liberal arts serve as a bridge away from isolation by fostering communion with one another and with God. Each talk, delivered over Zoom, also includes opportunities for dialogue.

If you have not yet signed up for the virtual event, there is still time! We have a great line-up of speakers, and the discussion promises to be very stimulating, so please join us. Registration is $50, and you can sign up here: https://www. seatofwisdom.ca/news/summer- institutes/wojtyla-2021/ Registering for the virtual conference will also allow you to access the recorded Zoom lectures at a later date (all but one will be posted at a private link for registrants), so you can still enjoy the conference if you are unable to join in during the live talks. Please register by August 4, after which registration will increase to $75.

While this event is officially called a teachers’ institute, anyone interested in the topic is welcome to attend! The mission of the Wojtyla Summer Institute for Teachers is to advance Seat of Wisdom’s mission of serving the Church by offering programs focusing on aspects of the Faith and Catholic social teaching which are available to groups or individuals interested in further developing their understanding of Catholicism.