More on the S.A.D. phenomenon of young-people-keeling-over-for-unknown or undeclared causes:

These are just the famous people, in whom the media is interested, for now. There may come a time when they’re not so interested, or, perhaps, no longer permitted to report such mysterious deaths. Already, mentioning S.A.D.S. and its connection to a certain ‘coercive subcutaneous medical intervention’ could get you banned from Twitter.

For every such celebrity, I wonder how many ordinary young people are keeling over, quietly recorded in hospital records as ‘cause of death, unknown’, about whom we will never hear? Time will tell, and in the meantime, be circumspect, courageous, and pray for good counsel. The Holy Spirit will lead you to the truth.