Finally, the prayers and efforts of those on the cause of life over these decades in the trenches have paid off, from the envelope stuffers in the church basements, to those standing in witness before abortion clinics, to Donald Trump appointing conservative judges, to priests, laity and all those of good will interceding before God and the heavenly host.

For it has happened, as predicted, and hoped. Today, the infamous 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, legalizing and even mandating abortion across America, was overturned. All six Republicans voted to overturn, all three Democrats dissented.

And in God’s good providence, on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart, which is also the Solemnity of the Birth of Saint John the Baptist (moved this year a day earlier), the saint who, as an unborn child, ‘leapt for joy in his mother’s womb’ at recognizing His Lord, Who was also an unborn child.

Now, the decision on how to ‘regulate’ abortion will devolve to the states, and there will be pro-life (Missouri, etc.) and pro-death (New York, etc.) and I don’t think much in-between. America is divided, and that chasm is widening.

The Devil and his cohorts will not like this, and more, and likely more violent, ‘days of rage’ are planned. At least the battle will now be out in the open. Babies in the womb have suffered enough, and may those who now intercede for us bring what peace and conversion they might. The Sacred Heart pours forth His mercy and goodness; now is the opportune time, in these days of grace.