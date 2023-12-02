G.K. Chesterton once quipped that a rhinoceros in a china shop has all the power, but no authority. The curator, on the other hand, may be a lightweight, but it is his authority to arrange the cups and saucers – he just needs enough power to do what his authority permits and requires. In light of what is going on in the Church (and society) at present, it would do us well to ponder that distinction for a few moments.

Authority is the ‘quality by which men or institutions make laws and expect obedience from others’, as the Catechism puts is. As a capacity to make laws, authority ultimately derives from reason, for law itself is defined as an ‘ordinance or reason, for the common good, by the proper authority, and promulgated’. (cf., Summa Theologica, I-II, q.90, a.4)

Authority itself may derive from various sources, but, as Saint Peter states, it ultimately from God. Rarely, however, is authority directly bestowed by the Almighty, Who in the regular run of the cosmos uses intermediaries. Hence, we know who’s in charge primarily through law itself, for example, by the due process of election (in democracy) or primogeniture (in monarchies). Sometimes, authority derives from force (as in dictatorships), and more on that in a moment.

Hopefully – and this is often a dim hope – those given authority also have the human qualities – which is to say, the virtues – that make them fit for office. We may call this ‘personal authority’, which flows not from without, but from within. This is the authority of the diminutive grandmother, who wields authority in the home due to who she is and her years of wisdom.

Christ had this in full, which is why the Gospels describes that ‘He spoke to them with authority’, and not like the scribes and Pharisees. These latter had only external authority, bestowed on them by their office, but with little capacity to actually wield it. And such continues to our own day.

The Greek word for Christ’s authority is exousia, which may be translated as ‘fullness of being’. His authority – and His power – derived from Who He is – the eternal and omnipotent God, and you can’t get more authoritative than that. In fact, as Saint Paul says, all other authority is derived from God, and is

Hence, as Saint Thomas rightly points out, human authority is to be exercised legitimately only within the limits God has set, including the natural law, and within the boundaries of other laws and spheres of authority – the so-called ‘rule of law’, wherein… When it transgresses those limits, authority breaks down, becomes law-less, and no longer binds in conscience.

But such authority may, like the rhino, still have power – as Machiavelli wrote, the will of the prince is the law.

We see this with the school bully. As well, on a societal level, when government begins to encroach into the private lives of its citizens, constraining our freedom. And it may even happen in the Church, where bishops ‘make laws and require obedience’ beyond their rightful authority, and contrary to other rightful authorities.

Which brings us to the Pope, who seems to be testing the boundaries of the authority of Petrine ministry to their very limits. Yes, his power – potestas – as Lumen Gentium says, is ‘full, supreme and universal’ (#22), but this is to be exercised within the authority bestowed on him – or, more properly on his office – by Christ and the constitution of the Church He founded. For even the Pope is a servant, first of God and the truth He has revealed through Christ, as well as of the Church, whose task is to preserve, defend and hand on the Tradition and Deposit of Faith, along with her laws and customs? What happens when a Pope goes beyond this, and his use of papal power exceeds papal authority?

A law becomes unjust when it ceases to be for the common good, or when it exceeds the authority of the lawmaker, or when it places undue or disproportionate burdens on those under the law (cf., S.T., I-II., q. 96. a. 4). Such laws, Saint Thomas concludes, do not bind in conscience, except if in disregarding them, we were to cause worse disorder, that is, as he puts it, in order to avoid scandal or disturbance, for which cause a man should even yield his right.

The thing is, as the highest authority in the Church, there is no court of appeal from papal decree, and no authority on earth which may ultimately judge him. There is also no canonical procedure for removing a pope – only his death, resignation or some act of God can dislodge him from papal office.

That is not to say the we are slaves of the pope, or obeisant to his decrees. I have written before on the proper notion of obedience – which is only a virtue if exercised in accord with reason. We need to turn again to the proper notion of epikeia, using our conscience to apply the law in the best way, hopefully without direct disobedience, working rather praeter legem, ‘beside the law’, to achieve the common good in any given concrete situation. This, from what accounts we have, was Bishop Strickland’s modus operandi.

There are decrees so far outside the Pope’s authority, for example, if he were to tell us whom to marry, or what employment to pursue, or the benefits of a given medical therapy. These are matters of conscience, and we may smile benignly, and walk away.

Other decrees – especially those given to bishops – even those within the authority of the Pontiff, may be interpreted for the good of the people, as per canon 87.1

A diocesan bishop, whenever he judges that it contributes to their spiritual good, is able to dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church.

And this canon itself is to be interpreted in light of the ultimate canon of the Code: the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law in the Church, is to be kept before one’s eyes. (can. 1752)

One could argue that the radical restrictions on the usus antiquior and such fall under this category. Pastors may interpret such rather broadly, find loopholes or some way act praeter legem – according to the mind of the ultimate lawgiver, Christ, whose representative the bishop is in his diocese.

But at the end of the day, when a direct order is given that is not contrary to natural law or fundamental human rights, that is, within the jurisdiction of the ‘full, supreme, universal’ authority of the papal office – even if such a law seem, and may actually be unjust – we should obey, as did Bishop Strickland, and let God manifest how justice is ultimately to be done. We cannot make ourselves our own Pope, nor usurp or defy his authority, even if it seems to be used simply as ‘power’. I sympathize with Dr. Kwasniewski’s call to defy the Pope, advising Strickland to defy the Pope’s order to remove him, but whither would such lead us? A diocese with two warring bishops, vying for the loyalty of the faithful? May it not come to that! ‘Scandal and disturbance’, indeed, leading even to the undoing the very structure of the Church, if taken to its logical, and ontological, conclusion. The chaos of the Great Western Schism gives a glimpse of what might ensue. The Pope, good, bad or indifferent, is still the principle of unity in the hierarchical Church, just as is the bishop in his diocese.

We must trust the one attribute of God’s mentioned in the creed: His omnipotence. Recall the storm-tossed sea and the Apostles’ fear. By his infinite power, the Almighty can bring justice out of even tumult of unjust laws and from leaders who transgress their proper authority, even popes, and history abounds with examples. Yes, there may be transient disorders and chaos, but God will bring a greater order therefrom, in the time and manner He so wills.

Obedience is better than sacrifice, sayeth the Lord (cf., 1 Sam 15:22-23). Every Pope has his time, and will go before God to face a reckoning on how he fulfilled his office – and this applies to all of us. We foot soldiers may take some small comfort and hope in that we have far less authority – for the mighty will be mightily judged (cf., Wisdom 6:6). We can only do our best in the vagaries of this vale of tears, finding our way through the thickets of the law using our conscience, that aboriginal Vicar of Christ, in Newman’s apt phrase, through which God speaks, first and foremost.