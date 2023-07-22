How far are we from ‘normalizing’ pedophilia? Not far, methinks, as a March 2023 publication of of the International Commission of Jurists states:

Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.

Hmm. ‘Domestically prescribed minimum age’. What does ‘domestically prescribed’ mean, except that it is forbidden in most ‘domesticas‘ (or domesticae, to give the proper Latin) – that is, households – that people be of a certain age and maturity before they get married and have ‘consensual relations’?

But this prescription comes not from custom, nor households, but from God Himself. And woe to those who transgress that boundary, and violate childhood innocence. Millstones would abound, with the depths of the sea littered with lost souls.

But the ‘jurists’ continue in their customary legalese:

The enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them……. Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity, and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.

Ah, yes, ‘non-discrimination guarantees’. So soon it may well be hate speech to speak even mildly against pedophilia, you hateful cretin.

When we add to this the Mengelian madness of transgender surgery on minors, we must ask, how low can you go, in more ways than one, before God intervenes? If Capernaum deserved the worst of it even in comparison to Sodom, then who, the devil may taunt, are we?