Today marks the anniversary of the visions of Our Lady of La Salette, when, in 1846, the Virgin appeared, in maternal form, to two children, Maximin Guiraud and Melanie Calvat. She offered some dire warnings, all the result of sin, and some hopeful promises, all the result of repentance. If we would but turn from our evil ways, how much good there would be in the world! But woe if we do not. Past all the obfuscation, it really is that simple.