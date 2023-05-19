In George Orwell’s prescient 1984, “staying sane” meant remaining critical of the totalitarian government’s apparent ‘truths’, even if only in secret. 2 + 2 does not equal five, and what you see with your own eyes is more real than what the television tells you. It isn’t Winston’s ability to say two two’s make four that allows him to rebel: it’s because despite the universally believed falsehoods purveyed by the state, Winston continues to think diligently and honestly – even at great cost.

Estote viri, in veritate.