Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College (SWC) is seeking a full-time Director of Development. SWC offers a post-secondary liberal arts education that forms the whole person in a faithfully Catholic context. The College offers a three-year Bachelor of Catholic Studies degree and is currently under review by the Province of Ontario for permission to grant a four-year Bachelor of Arts degree. Embracing the mission of SWC, the successful candidate will play a key role in promoting Seat of Wisdom College as an academically excellent and faith-filled Catholic liberal arts college. The Director will provide leadership in fundraising, marketing, communications, and public relations. Constituents include donors, alumni, faculty, staff, the SWC community, various levels of government, and the general public.

