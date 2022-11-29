Today is the day to begin a novena to the Immaculate Conception, a worthy endeavour, much needed in our world – she is the patroness of the United States – and very beneficial to our own souls.

There are any number of prayers and novenas from which to choose, but here is one that our college is following, and feel free to join in:

https://catholicnovenaapp.com/novenas/immaculate-conception-novena/

For those of you in the local area, there is an evening series of novena talks by various priests, devotions, accompanied by delightful music, at Saint Michael’s church in Douglas:

Novena IC flyer