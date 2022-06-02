Seventh Day

Heal our wounds – our strength renew;

On our dryness pour Thy dew;

Wash the stains of guilt away.

The Gift of Counsel

The gift of Counsel endows the soul with supernatural prudence, enabling it to judge promptly and rightly what must be done, especially in difficult circumstances. Counsel applies the principles furnished by Knowledge and Understanding to the innumerable concrete cases that confront us in the course of our daily duty as parents, teachers, public servants, and Christian citizens. Counsel is supernatural common sense, a priceless treasure in the quest for salvation. “Above all these things, pray to the Most High, that He may direct they way in truth.”

Prayer

Come, O Spirit of Counsel, help and guide me in all my ways, that I may always do Thy holy will. Incline my heart to that which is good; turn it away from all that is evil, adn direct me by the straight path of Thy commandments to that goal of eternal life for which I long. Amen

Our Father and Hail Mary, once.

Glory be to the Father, seven times.

Act of Consecration, Prayer for the Seven Gifts.

Act of Consecration

On my knees before the great multitude of heavenly witnesses, I offer myself, soul and body to You, Eternal Spirit of God.

I adore the brightness of Your purity, the unerring keenness of Your justice, and the might of Your love. You are the Strength and Light of my soul. In You I live and move and am. I desire never to grieve You by unfaithfulness to grace and I pray with all my heart to be kept from the smallest sin against You.

Mercifully guard my every thought and grant that I may always watch for Your light and listen to Your voice and follow Your gracious inspirations. I cling to You and give myself to You and ask You by Your compassion to watch over me in my weakness.

Holding the pierced Feet of Jesus and looking at His Five Wounds and trusting in His Precious Blood and adoring His opened Side and stricken Heart, I implore You, Adorable Spirit, Helper of my infirmity, so to keep me in Your grace that I may never sin against You.

Give me grace, O Holy Ghost, Spirit of the Father and the Son, to say to You always and everywhere, “Speak Lord for Your servant heareth”. Amen.

Prayer for the Seven Gifts of the Holy Ghost

O Lord Jesus Christ Who, before ascending into heaven did promise to send the Holy Ghost to finish Your work in the souls of Your Apostles and Disciples, deign to grant the same Holy Spirit to me, that He may perfect in my soul the work of Your grace and Your love.

Grant me the Spirit of Wisdom, that I may despise the perishable things of this world, and aspire only after the things that are eternal,

The Spirit of Understanding, to enlighten my mind with the light of Your divine truth,

The Spirit of Counsel, that I may ever choose the surest way of pleasing God and gaining heaven,

The Spirit of Fortitude, that I may bear my cross with You and that I may overcome with courage all the obstacles that oppose my salvation,

The Spirit of Knowledge, that I may know God and know myself, and grow perfect in the science of the Saints,

The Spirit of Piety, that I may find the service of God sweet and amiable,

The Spirit of Fear, that I may be filled with a loving reverence towards God and may dread in any way to displease Him.

Mark me, dear Lord, with the sign of Your true disciples, and animate me in all things with Your Spirit.

Amen.