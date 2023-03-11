As the saying goes, Ite ad Joseph! – Go to Joseph, and today marks the beginning of the novena to the Protector and Defender of Our Lady and the Christ. There are many needs we may bring before this silent, but powerful, ‘shadow of the Father’ – for the Church, for the world, for our families, our parishes, our schools, for the protection of life and innocence, for purity and chastity, for gainful employment and healing of marriages.

There are any number of novenas, but here is one from EWTN, which is rich with the theology of this great saint.

Saint Joseph, ora pro nobis! +