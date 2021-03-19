In this holy year of St. Joseph, Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is delighted to invite you to an online lecture on St. Joseph the Provider, delivered by internationally renowned Catholic artist and writer, Michael D. O’Brien.

In 2018 Michael O’Brien painted an image of St. Joseph the Provider for Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College. In this year’s video lecture, Mr. O’Brien will speak about his painting and St. Joseph under the title of “The Provider”.

Following the lecture, which will be premiered on the college YouTube channel, Mr. O’Brien will take questions via a live chat on our YouTube channel.

A poster with more information can be found here.

Please join us on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Friday, March 19 at 8:00 PM EST.

This event is jointly sponsored by our US non-profit, Friends of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom.

Read more about the image of St. Joseph the Provider here.

Limited edition autographed prints of St. Joseph the Provider are available to members of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College’s team of “St. Joseph’s Master Builders”, for donations of $5000 or more. To learn more about how you can obtain a print, which are available on canvas or on archival watercolour paper, please reach out to Katherine Kelly, kkelly@seatofwisdom.ca, 613-756-3082, ext 118.

If you would like a prayer card(s) of the image for intercession to St. Joseph for the College, please contact Katherine Kelly, kkelly@seatofwisdom.ca, 613-756-3082, ext 118.