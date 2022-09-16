As Hungary makes laws ever more conducive to life, Canada moves in opposite direction. As LiveAction reports, the government of Canada has helped fund a children’s activity book on MAiD, getting them comfortable with the grisly notion physician assisted murder-suicide, but all with nice, comfy graphics and big, easy-to-read text.

So far, the ‘activity’ does not include actual participation in MAiD, but the euthanasia which is to say, the murder – of children is on the near horizon, all in the name of compassion, but of a devilish sort. After all, why make the children suffer, if adults can opt out? Ageism is discrimination, after all, and the death train excludes no one who wants to hop aboard its road to nowhere good.

I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live. (Dt 30:19)