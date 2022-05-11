Tomorrow, Thursday, May 12th, is the annual Canadian March for Life, in Ottawa, the first one in-person for two years. This commemorates the legalization of abortion under Pierre Elliot Trudeau on May 14th, 1969.

Attend, if you are able, to stand up and march for those who cannot do so for themselves, the unborn, but also, now, the elderly, the sick, the mentally ill. Even with current gas prices (!), it’s worth the drive to Ottawa.

As Pope Saint John Paul II said, a nation is defined by how it treats its most vulnerable members, and that does not say much for Canada. But all is not lost, and we may – nay, must – hope and pray.

If you cannot attend, join in spiritually, with Holy Mass, the Rosary, and doing’s God’s holy will as best we might.

For those who will be there, I look forward to seeing you all!

Gaudete in Domino, via, veritas et via! +