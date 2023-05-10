Wednesday, May 10th
9:00 pm EDT Human Rights Monument, Ottawa
Mass at 7:30 pm St. Theresa Church (95 Somerset St W.) before the Candlelight Vigil.
May 11th | 12:30 -3:30 pm EDT
12:30 pm – Rally on Parliament Hill
1:30 pm – March downtown Ottawa
2:30 pm – Silent No More Awareness Testimonies
3:00 pm Closing Prayer Service: Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Institute
Tickets: $125/person
6:00 pm – Reception
7:00 pm – Dinner
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Calum Miller
UK MD, Research Associate (University of Oxford)