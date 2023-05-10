March for Life – Tomorrow, Thursday March 11th!

By
Catholic Insight
-

 

Wednesday, May 10th

9:00 pm EDT Human Rights Monument, Ottawa
Mass at 7:30 pm St. Theresa Church (95 Somerset St W.) before the Candlelight Vigil.

May 11th | 12:30 -3:30 pm EDT


12:30 pm – Rally on Parliament Hill


1:30 pm – March downtown Ottawa


2:30 pm –  Silent No More Awareness Testimonies


3:00 pm Closing Prayer Service: Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Institute

Tickets: $125/person

6:00 pm – Reception

7:00 pm – Dinner

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Calum Miller

UK MD, Research Associate (University of Oxford)