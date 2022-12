If you don’t already pray the Litany of Loreto, today may well be a good day to start. A journey begins with one step! First approved by Pope Sixtus V in 1587, not long after the Council of Trent, the invocation to Our Lady seeks her powerful intercession through various ancient and venerable titles, and some newer ones, added by Popes Paul VI, John Paul II and Francis.

Here is an amenable version from EWTN.