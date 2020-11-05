Something smells real fishy about this election – the ‘new’, mail-in ballots, extended deadlines, the manner of counting the votes, in secret, the delays, the work stoppage at 2 a.m., the ‘finding’ of tens of thousands of votes for the Democrats, addresses registered to vacant lots.

This is the stuff propaedeutic not just to a contested outcome, but to something far more bitter, perhaps even civil war, if such has not already begun, incipiently.

How half of America could vote for a vain, venal man – who by all accounts seems mired in corruption, who holds vitiated principles on everything from abortion, to transgenderism, genital mutilation in that mutilated cause, the corrupted view of marriage and family life in the name of ‘same-sex’ ‘marriage’; who will sell out America to China, and open the floodgates to untrammeled illegal immigration; who wants to send us back to the Stone Age by outlawing everything gas-powered, along with all ‘hate speech’ (i.e., the criticism of anything evil, along with any and all conservative views), and who seems more half on his way to full-blown dementia, so that when he loses most of his marbles we end up with the bitterly anti-Catholic President Kamala, however that’s pronounced – is beyond me.

And the grand United States of America may be well beyond redemption, and, like Thelma and Louise, already flying off the rim of the Grand Canyon – into the chasm of irremediable insanity.

The silver lining – and there always is one – is that we will hit bottom, like the proverbial alcoholic, and perhaps, like the un-killable coyote in Road Runner, claw our way back to sanity, reason, and the pursuit of life, freedom and that whole American way, if enough have preserved what made and makes America great. Yes, I know that Wile E. Coyote always did the same stupid thing, but life isn’t a cartoon, and we can learn, even from fictional animated characters.

Off for now to pray, but will add a few more words soon, if any decision is conceded.