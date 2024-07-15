As the official government webpage puts it:

…the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, highlighted the government’s plan to roll out the first phase of national universal pharmacare—an initiative that will be a part of the upcoming Budget 2024. This plan will break down the barriers to access most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medication, while taking one step closer to achieving fairness for everyone.

Ah, yes, ‘fairness for everyone’.

The ‘Honorable’ Minister Krystia Freeland goes further:

Women should have the autonomy to make their own choices about their health and their bodies. Our plan to make common contraceptives free—like birth control pills and IUDs, and even emergency contraception—will mean that, for nine million Canadian women, freedom of choice will be truly ‘free.’ And it means more Canadian women will have freedom of choice over their bodies and their lives.”

‘Freedom of choice to set us truly free’ seems almost a deliberate inversion of Christ’s words, that ‘If the Son makes you free, you will be truly free‘ (Jn 8:36), just after the same Son of God declared the truth will set you free’ – ‘veritas liberabit vos‘. The two are one, for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

Christ sets us free, not ‘freedom of choice’, which is the mantra not of Christ, but of anti-Christ.

We are getting ever-closer to the explicitly diabolical and Nietzsche’s ‘transvaluation of all values’, it seems.

And what will women be free to choose, at the expense of you and me? Here is a list:

Typical cost per patient for select prescription contraceptives: Oral birth control pills: up to $300 per year Hormonal intrauterine device (IUD): up to $500 per unit Copper intrauterine device (IUD): up to $100 per unit Hormonal implant: Up to $300 per unit Hormonal vaginal ring: up to $300 per year Contraceptive injection: up to $150 per year Emergency contraceptives: About $30 per dose



This will be an expensive boondoggle, even if Trudeau and Freeland stopped any semblance of ‘balancing the books’ a long time ago. But it’s worse than the spiraling debt, for to compare contraceptives with insulin is disingenuous. When Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1923, he refused to patent it, selling the rights to the University of Toronto for a token one dollar, for he thought it immoral for a physician to profit from a medication necessary to saving human lives. Type-I diabetics will die in short order without insulin.

Of course, as readers may know, especially if they have to use insulin or know others that do, it is now incredibly expensive, for Big Pharma now does own the patent and the means to produce insulin, and the drug companies charge exorbitantly, making a very handsome profit off the desperate needs of their clients. There are reports of people without drug plans, especially in the U.S., skimping on their insulin, taking a third of the required dose, which, in the medium to long term, is very bad for you. We – the taxpayer – will now be paying the drug companies for the courtesy of keeping people alive, which is not what Dr. Banting intended.

On the other hand, there are no medical reasons for contraceptives, only moral – or, rather immoral – ones. They either prevent the natural end of sex – children – from coming to fruition, or they kill life already conceived in its earliest and most vulnerable stages.

So, if we may paraphrase Scripture, insulin leads to life, contraceptives, to death.

Choose life, then, that you and your descendants may live.