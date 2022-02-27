A reader commented:

Excellent logic. As well as RT News, we should all be watching North Korean media to get Kim Jong Un’s perspective on his actions as well. That poor man only has the best of intentions too.

Trying to understand someone’s intentions does not imply that the person has the ‘best of intentions’, nor even ‘good intentions’. The devil has intentions as well, which one would well to try to understand, if one wants to defeat him.

Perhaps RT News is a propaganda machine, and any mention thereof is not an endorsement of what they present; at least such gives a view into such intentions, which we would do well to rebut with the truth, which is what will set us free.