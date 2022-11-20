Giovanni Pierluigi de Palestrina (+1594), a master of counterpoint polyphony, of the ars perfecta, the most perfect art of music. Palestrina was contemporaneous with his spiritual director, Saint Philip Neri, who encouraged him in his musical talents, and we are all better for it. The great composer left 32 volumes of his work (!), each of the highest quality.

On this Solemnity of Christ the King (yes, in the usus antiquior it remains on the last Sunday of October, so we may in some way celebrate twice), here is a short work by the great master, Iesu, Rex Admirabilis, the parts all in beautiful polyphonic counterpoint, an image of the cosmos our Great King created: