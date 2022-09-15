On the Feast of the Triumph of the Holy Cross, Hungary just passed a law that requires a woman seeking an abortion to listen to her child’s heartbeat first. The law will go into effect today, the memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows. Quite fitting. Even if abortion is still permitted – a tragedy, and one of the largest swords piercing Our Blessed Mother’s own beating heart – this will, we may hope and trust, greatly reduce the number of women who choose to go through with the grisly and gruesome procedure. For every pregnant woman knows there is a baby inside her, and has to hide that fact from herself to have that baby killed. We can win the culture of life, one step, one mother, one baby at a time.

Ad vitam, et ad Christum, per Mariam! +