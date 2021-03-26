University of St. Andrews

The Thomistic Institute at the University of St. Andrews presents a lecture by Fr. Dominic Legge, O.P. of the Dominican House of Studies titled “Human Goods in the Face of the Pandemic.”

Monday, March 29

7:30pm BST

About the Speaker:

Fr. Dominic Legge, O.P., is the Director of the Thomistic Institute and Assistant Professor in Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School, a Ph.L. from the School of Philosophy of the Catholic University of America, and a doctorate in Sacred Theology from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. He entered the Order of Preachers in 2001, after having practiced constitutional law for several years as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. He has also taught at The Catholic University of America Law School and at Providence College. He is the author of The Trinitarian Christology of St. Thomas Aquinas (Oxford University Press, 2016).

To register, please follow the link here.