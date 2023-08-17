    Gregorian Chant Workshop in Winnipeg, August 25-27th

    Plan to join the weekend workshop August 25-27, 2023 on sacred music at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 250 Burrin, Winnipeg, MB.

    The workshop is targeted for beginners who wish to learn the fundamentals of Gregorian Chant, fostering a deeper appreciation of sacred music and equipping attendees with tools and knowledge to bring beautiful music to use at their parishes.

    A Parish Book of Chant book will be provided for each registrant, as well as all needed materials for the workshop and lunch on Saturday, all for the very reasonable cost of CA$75.

    The workshop will be led by Catherine Helferty.

    Schedule of events:

    Friday, August 25, 2023

    1:30 pm – Registration
    2:00 pm – Rehearsal for Sext
    3:30 pm – Break
    3:45 pm – Talk on Jubilate Deo
    4:45 pm – Break
    5:00 pm – Rehearsal for Mass
    6:00 pm – Dinner (on your own)

    Saturday, August 26, 2023

    9:00 am – Rehearsal for Mass
    10:15 am – Break
    10:30 am – Rehearsal for Sext
    11:45 am – Break
    12:00 pm – Sext
    12:30 pm – Lunch (provided)
    1:30 pm – Rehearsal for Mass
    3:00 pm – Break

    Sunday, August 27, 2023

    10:00 am – Rehearsal for Mass
    11:00 am – Holy Mass

    To register, please contact the workshop organizers at: winnipegchant@gmail.com, or by telephone at: 204-330-7174

    Download flyer

    https://www.chantcafe.com/2023/07/sacred-music-weekend-workshop-in-winnipeg/