Plan to join the weekend workshop August 25-27, 2023 on sacred music at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 250 Burrin, Winnipeg, MB.
The workshop is targeted for beginners who wish to learn the fundamentals of Gregorian Chant, fostering a deeper appreciation of sacred music and equipping attendees with tools and knowledge to bring beautiful music to use at their parishes.
A Parish Book of Chant book will be provided for each registrant, as well as all needed materials for the workshop and lunch on Saturday, all for the very reasonable cost of CA$75.
The workshop will be led by Catherine Helferty.
Schedule of events:
Friday, August 25, 2023
1:30 pm – Registration
2:00 pm – Rehearsal for Sext
3:30 pm – Break
3:45 pm – Talk on Jubilate Deo
4:45 pm – Break
5:00 pm – Rehearsal for Mass
6:00 pm – Dinner (on your own)
Saturday, August 26, 2023
9:00 am – Rehearsal for Mass
10:15 am – Break
10:30 am – Rehearsal for Sext
11:45 am – Break
12:00 pm – Sext
12:30 pm – Lunch (provided)
1:30 pm – Rehearsal for Mass
3:00 pm – Break
Sunday, August 27, 2023
10:00 am – Rehearsal for Mass
11:00 am – Holy Mass
To register, please contact the workshop organizers at: winnipegchant@gmail.com, or by telephone at: 204-330-7174
https://www.chantcafe.com/2023/07/sacred-music-weekend-workshop-in-winnipeg/