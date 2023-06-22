Contrary to what is reported on a certain website, I am not claiming that the SSPX is in ‘schism’ – only that the danger lurks within its mindset and modus operandi – We cannot build a Church without the papacy and outside of the office of Peter, but what ‘obedience’ means to any given Pope is a complex one. Within that, the devil may tempt us in all sorts of subtle and insidious ways, not least with the ‘good’, even the very good.

Nor, by the way, do I claim that anyone within the SSPX is in schism. After all, is the SSPX? People attend their liturgies for all sorts of reasons, and the situation itself is varied and unfolding.

Plus, I should clarify that my name is Meenan, not Meehan 🙂