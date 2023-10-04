What are we to make of the warning about a potentially dangerous EMF pulse today across the globe, from 2-4 p.m. (at least from where I write, Eastern time in Canada, or GMT -5), with grave exhortations to shut off our devices – phones, televisions, etc. There is so much gaslighting out there – a term I had never heard until a few years ago – that one can’t help but disbelieve, and take such things cum grano salis. Yet the past few years have demonstrated that things we thought might never happen did happen. It never hurts disconnect for periods of time, sometimes long times. So, perhaps, better safe than sorry, but not paranoid?