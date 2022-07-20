A friend just reminded me that today, a few days after Our Lady of Mount Carmel, is the commemoration of the great prophet Elijah, mighty as a whirlwind, on which he was taken up to heaven in front of his successor, Elisha. As we posted a few days ago, Elijah heard his call in the ‘still, small voice’ on Carmel, in the sound of silence, which really should be our old friend.

And, speaking of friends, she is of the Eastern rite, where they celebrate such Old Testament saints regularly in their liturgical year, something we are missing in the Latin rite. As Pope John Paul II said, the Church has to breathe with both of her lungs, East and West, so here’s to the fulfilment of that prayer of Christ, ut unum sint.